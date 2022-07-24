Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves prior to finale vs. Twins

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Pineda left Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins early ad we now know why.

On Sunday morning, prior their series finale against the Twins, the Tigers announced the following moves, including placing Pineda on the 15-day injured list with right tricep tightness.

-Optioned INF Zack Short to Triple A Toledo

-Reinstated RHP Rony García from the 15-day injured list

-Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 15-day injured list with right tricep tightness

-Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from Triple A Toledo

Detroit Tigers SP Michael Pineda goes down… again

According to MLive, Pineda, who pitched just three innings on Saturday before leaving the game, had experienced soreness in past games but was able to keep pitching.

Pineda said he’s felt tightness in past outings, but was able to loosen it up as he pitched. This time, the discomfort got worse and worse and he informed the staff that it had become untenable after the third inning.

This is the second time Pineda has had to go on the injured list this season. Earlier in the year, he suffered a broken finger after he was hit by a line drive and he was forced to mix six weeks of action.

On the season, he is 2-6 with a 5.27 ERA in just 42 2/3 innings of work.

As it stands, the Tigers now have three starting pitchers on their current roster (Tarik Skubal, Rony Garcia, and Drew Hutchison)

The Tigers will have to call up a starter for Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres and it will likely be rookie Garrett Hill.

Today’s game against the Minnesota Twins, which begins at 1:40 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

