Detroit Tigers announce 5 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Yankees

It may be a snow day for many of the kids in southeastern Michigan, but for grown men playing a kids' game down in Florida, it's another day of baseball. On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET in a game that will air on Bally Sports Detroit. Prior to the game, the Tigers announced five roster moves.

Key Points:

The Tigers will take on the Yankees today in Florida

Today's game will air on Bally Sports Detroit

The Tigers have announced five roster moves

Detroit Tigers announce 5 roster moves

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced the following five roster moves

Optioned pitcher Reese Olson to Triple A Toledo

to Triple A Toledo Optioned position player Wenceel Pérez to Triple A Toledo

to Triple A Toledo Reassigned pitcher Angel De Jesus to Minor League camp

to Minor League camp Reassigned pitcher Brenan Hanifee to Minor League camp

to Minor League camp Reassigned position player Mario Feliciano to Minor League camp

Bottom Line: Tigers continue to cut down roster in advance of Opening Day

With these five moves, the Tigers roster now sits at 54 players. On March 30, 2023, the Tigers will commence their season by playing on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. After competing in three games with the Rays, the Tigers will head towards Houston to play three games against the Astros from April 3-5. Detroit's home Opening Day has been scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park against the Boston Red Sox.