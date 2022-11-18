Jeimer Candelario headlines as Detroit Tigers announce a flurry of non-tendered contracts for 2023

With the non-tender deadline approaching on Friday night at 8 PM, the Detroit Tigers are choosing to part ways with third basemen, Jeimer Candelario amid a flurry of other players as well. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press,

This week's hottest stories Michigan State coaches reportedly t... Please enable JavaScript

Source: The #Tigers plan to non-tender third baseman Jeimer Candelario, making him a free agent. He was projected for $7 million in salary arbitration Evan Petzold, via Twitter.

Candelario was acquired from the Chicago Cubs with Isaac Parades in exchange for Alex Avila and Justin Wilson. In five seasons with the ballclub, Candelario never quite performed to the high billing he had while being blocked in Chicago.

Featured Videos



Who did the Tigers choose to non-tender along with Jeimer Candelario?

There were a number of other players non-tendered along with Candelario. According to Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter,

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Declined to tender contracts for the 2023 season to the following players: RHPs Miguel Diaz and Kyle Funkhouser, C Michael Papierski, INFs Jeimer Candelario and Brendan Davis and UTILs Harold Castro and Willi Castro via Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter.

Of note on this list, Harold Castro and Willi Castro will also become free agents along with Candelario now. This latest set of moves indicates a new direction from President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris and will leave the Tigers will room to make moves during free agency. The Hot Stove will be the hottest its been in Detroit in a while.

The Tigers 40-man roster currently sits at 38