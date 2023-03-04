Detroit Tigers announce addition to radio team

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made an addition to their radio team. The Tigers announced on Saturday that they have added Bobby Scales to their radio team, and he will call a portion of the road games, alongside Dan Dickerson. Scales' first game in the booth will be today, and you can hear it on 1270AM and on the Audacy and MLB apps.

Key Points

The Tigers have added Bobby Scales to their radio team

Scales will be in the booth with Dan Dickerson for a portion of the road games

Scales is a former player, who played at Michigan

Detroit Tigers' new addition to radio team

From Tigers:

- Advertisement -

As a former player, farm director, and field coordinator, Scales brings a diverse range of perspectives to the broadcast booth. He’s a native of Southfield and played collegiately at the University of Michigan.

As a former player, farm director, and field coordinator, Scales brings a diverse range of perspectives to the broadcast booth. He’s a native of Southfield, and played collegiately at the University of Michigan. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 4, 2023