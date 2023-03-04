Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers announce addition to radio team

By W.G. Brady
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made an addition to their radio team. The Tigers announced on Saturday that they have added Bobby Scales to their radio team, and he will call a portion of the road games, alongside Dan Dickerson. Scales' first game in the booth will be today, and you can hear it on 1270AM and on the Audacy and MLB apps.

Key Points

  • The Tigers have added Bobby Scales to their radio team
  • Scales will be in the booth with Dan Dickerson for a portion of the road games
  • Scales is a former player, who played at Michigan

Detroit Tigers' new addition to radio team

From Tigers:

As a former player, farm director, and field coordinator, Scales brings a diverse range of perspectives to the broadcast booth. He’s a native of Southfield and played collegiately at the University of Michigan.

