Detroit Tigers announce an update on Akil Baddoo after loss to Diamondbacks

The losing streak for the Detroit Tigers reached seven games on Friday night at Comerica Park, a season high. And unfortunately, there was another name added to their already extensive injured list when outfielder Akil Baddoo departed after suffering what was later described as a right quadriceps injury.

Akil Baddoo departed in the 5th inning with the injury

The Tigers dropping an 11-6 decision to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks wasn't the only loss suffered by the team, as Baddoo was hurt while attempting to reach first base. He was visibly angry after having gotten hurt, departing with a team trainer.

Afterward, manager A.J. Hinch said that he knew there was a problem when he saw Baddoo slam his helmet to the ground in frustration.

“It looked like somewhere halfway or two-thirds of the way to first base he grabbed it,” Hinch said. “When he spiked his helmet, I thought he was mad because he hit a ball pretty hard up the middle and didn't get rewarded for it. And then he started limping back (to the dugout) in foul territory.”

“I know he's getting evaluated,” he continued. “He'll go through the battery of tests, and we'll see what it is. … We have to let the doctors see him first.”

But if you're looking for the Tigers manager to be looking for sympathy for his team's injury woes, keep looking.

“We just have to deal with it,” Hinch said. “There's nothing we can do to change it … Spending time wasting energy on the ‘woe is me' part of this ain't going to work.”

So far in 2023, Baddoo has played 50 games and hit .231 with three home runs.

A.J. Hinch was pleased with his team's at-bats Friday night

Despite the loss, the Tigers were able to rebound from two straight games of being no hit through the 5th and 8th innings respectively by getting 11 hits and half a dozen runs against the Diamondbacks, something Hinch sees as a positive.

“I am encouraged by the at-bats tonight,” Hinch said. “It's hard to take positives out of losses, especially when they are piling up, but I though our at-bats were much better tonight.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers must press on

Like Hinch said, there's no time for the Tigers to feel sorry for themselves. And it will be a quick turnaround, as they continue their series against the Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon.

They'll be giving the ball to Matthew Boyd, and he'll be facing Arizona's Ryne Nelson.