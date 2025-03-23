Detroit Tigers Announce Awful News Regarding Parker Meadows

This is a huge blow for the Detroit Tigers, who have a difficult schedule over the first month or so.

The Detroit Tigers received a tough blow on Saturday as manager A.J. Hinch shared an unfortunate update on Parker Meadows. The speedy center fielder will now be sidelined for at least another month due to a lingering nerve issue in his throwing arm.

Meadows Faces Extended Recovery

Hinch explained that doctors recently conducted a nerve conduction test in Phoenix and determined that Meadows needs a minimum of four more weeks of recovery. The good news is that surgery isn’t on the table, and the condition isn’t considered chronic — but it’s still going to take time.

“Doctors feel confident he’ll make a full recovery,” Hinch told reporters. “But the nerve still needs to wake up, and that’s going to require patience.”

Impact on the Tigers’ Lineup

Meadows’ absence leaves a noticeable gap both at the top of the batting order and in the outfield. His range in center field and speed on the base paths are difficult to replace, and he was projected to be a key part of the Tigers’ attack.

For now, Meadows will continue with light hitting, base running drills, and defensive work — just no throwing until doctors see more progress.

“There’s no structural damage, which we’re thankful for,” Hinch added. “But it’s not firing the way it needs to. So, we’re following the plan and hoping for progress before that four-week mark.”

Looking Ahead

Tigers fans will be holding their breath as the team pushes forward without one of its most exciting young players. All eyes will be on Meadows’ recovery timeline, as Detroit looks to stay competitive early in the season.