Detroit Tigers Announce Bad News Regarding Riley Greene

The Tigers announced Riley Greene is heading to the injured list

The Detroit Tigers have received unfortunate news regarding one of their standout players, Riley Greene. According to a report from the Tigers PR department, Greene has been placed on the 10-day injured list following tests that revealed a right hamstring strain after Thursday’s game in Cleveland. The Tigers are taking precautionary measures to address the injury before it worsens.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

• Placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain

• Recalled INF/OF Ryan Vilade from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 26, 2024

Key Roster Move and Greene’s Impact

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled INF/OF Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Toledo to fill Greene’s spot on the roster.

Riley Greene has been a key performer for the Tigers this season. In 101 games, he has posted a 4.0 WAR, marking him as the team’s best position player so far in 2024. His impressive stats include 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, along with a solid slash line of .264/.357/.842. Greene’s consistent performance has been crucial to the Tigers’ efforts this season.

The Tigers will be hoping for a swift recovery for Greene, whose contributions have been vital to the team’s success.