Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Javier Baez





Tigers Place Javier Baez on Injured List, Recall Ryan Kreidler

The Detroit Tigers have sidelined shortstop Javier Baez, placing him on the 10-day injured list due to lumbar spine inflammation. In response, the team has recalled infielder Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo.

Baez’s Struggles with Back Issues

Javier Baez has been dealing with intermittent back issues throughout the season, and these troubles flared up significantly on Sunday. After discussing his condition with manager A.J. Hinch, Baez decided to address the problem directly. “I want to help this team long-term,” Baez stated. “I’ve got to do this and try to come back for the second half.”

At 31 years old, Baez will fly to Florida for consultation and initial treatment before returning to Detroit for rehabilitation. The exact length of his absence remains uncertain, but it is anticipated to exceed the initial 10-day period.

“It’s harder and harder for him to feel like he can get through the game,” Hinch explained. The Tigers confirmed that Baez has undergone imaging and will continue evaluations with multiple doctors to manage his soreness and ongoing back issues.

Baez’s Offensive Struggles in 2024

Offensively, Baez has struggled significantly in 2024, hitting just .183 with one home run in 196 plate appearances. This poor performance has led to frustration among Detroit fans, who have frequently expressed their displeasure by booing him at Comerica Park. Despite a promising start with the Tigers after signing a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022, Baez’s performance has steadily declined.

Ryan Kreidler Steps Up

With Baez on the injured list, Ryan Kreidler is set to make his first start in Tuesday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. The 26-year-old Kreidler had a challenging start to the season due to a fractured finger but has recently shown improvement at Triple-A Toledo.

Kreidler is expected to share shortstop duties with Zach McKinstry, while Andy Ibanez may also get some playing time at the position. “It will look a little bit like a timeshare,” Hinch explained. “Kreidler is going to play against all lefties, but he’s going to get some at-bats against right-handed pitching as well.”

Looking Ahead

As the Tigers navigate Baez’s absence, they will rely on a combination of players to fill the gap at shortstop. The team’s ability to adapt and maintain their performance during this period will be crucial as they continue to compete in the season. The focus will now be on Kreidler and his opportunity to prove himself at the major league level, while Baez works towards recovery and a hopeful return for the second half of the season.