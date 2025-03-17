Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on Kirk Gibson for 2025

The Detroit Tigers, in collaboration with FanDuel Sports Network, recently made an official announcement regarding Kirk Gibson’s future with their broadcast team. According to their joint statement, Gibson will not return to his role as a contributing analyst in the broadcast booth for the upcoming 2025 season. However, he will continue to play an important part in the Tigers organization through other responsibilities.

Joint Statement from Detroit Tigers and FanDuel Sports Network

“Whether on the field or in the community, Gibby is a shining example of what we all embody. His grit, tenacity, and dedication to the Olde English ‘D’ are unmatched qualities that have connected him so deeply with generations of Tigers fans. Those same qualities are also why he’s been a key member of our organization and broadcast team across parts of the last four decades. Moving forward, Gibby will not be part of the broadcast team as a contributing analyst, however, he will maintain his other responsibilities within the organization. While today marks the closing of one chapter, his profound influence on the Tigers and city of Detroit will endure and continue to grow in the future. All of us will be working closer than ever to support important causes, including with the Kirk Gibson Foundation to expand awareness of Parkinson’s and improve the quality of life for people battling the disease.”

Kirk Gibson Shares His Thoughts

In his own words, Gibson expressed gratitude while emphasizing that his commitment to the Tigers and the community remains steadfast:

“Although I may be leaving the booth, my connection with the Tigers remains strong. Over the past 25 years, I have been honored to introduce integral parts of the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I’m incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the Ilitch family, and Detroit’s loyal baseball fans. On a personal level, I’ll be focusing on my current health while also continuing to support and encourage others battling Parkinson’s. Through my Foundation, we are opening the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness this fall. Developing this Center is a huge endeavor that will be the first of its kind in Michigan providing those impacted by Parkinson’s with access to a range of activity-based programs, completely free of charge. This transition isn’t about me slowing down, it’s about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the lives of those with Parkinson’s.”

Gibson’s departure from the broadcast booth marks a significant change, yet his ongoing involvement with the Tigers organization and his philanthropic pursuits signal that his legacy and impact are far from finished.