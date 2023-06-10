Detroit Tigers announce decision on OF Akil Baddoo

We assumed this was coming but just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers officially announced some unfortunate news regarding OF Akil Baddoo, who was injured during Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that Baddoo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled INF/OF Nick Solak from Triple-A Toledo.

Key Points

Baddoo's Injury: During Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo suffered an injury while trying to reach first base in the 5th inning.

Placed on Injured List: The Detroit Tigers officially announced that Baddoo has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right quad strain.

Recall of Nick Solak: In response to Baddoo's injury, the Tigers have made a corresponding move by recalling infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from Triple-A Toledo.

Akil Baddoo's Injury, Add to Tigers' Woes

In a game that ended with an 11-6 loss to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, the Tigers faced another setback when Baddoo sustained an injury in the 5th inning. Baddoo's injury occurred while he was trying to reach first base, and his frustration was evident as he angrily departed the field accompanied by a team trainer.

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch shared his observations of the incident, noting that he became aware of a problem when he saw Baddoo slam his helmet to the ground out of frustration. The manager initially thought Baddoo was upset about hitting a ball hard up the middle but not being rewarded for it. However, it became evident that the injury was the cause of his frustration as Baddoo started limping back to the dugout in foul territory.

Bottom Line: Life without Baddoo

On a day that saw the Tigers get back Kerry Carpenter, they lost Baddoo to a quad injury. So far in the 2023 season, Baddoo has played 50 games and maintained a batting average of .231, contributing three home runs to the Tigers' efforts. His absence from the lineup will undoubtedly be felt, adding to the challenges faced by the team as they navigate through the season.