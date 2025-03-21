Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on P Kenta Maeda

When the 2025 season begins, Kenta Maeda will almost certainly be on the Opening Day roster, but he will not be one of the team’s starting pitchers… at least for now. On Friday, while speaking to reporters, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed that Maeda will start off the season in the bullpen.
Kenta Maeda: By the Numbers
Maeda, who is now 36, originally signed with the Tigers following his 2023 season with the Twins. He pitched in 29 games (17 starts) for the Tigers in 2024. During those games, he was 3-7 with a 6.09 ERA (1.308 WHIP). He posted 96 strikeouts and 31 walks in 112.1 innings of work.
Bottom Line
With both Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe pitching well so far in Spring Training, it does not come as much of a surprise at all that the Tigers have decided that Maeda will come out of the pen to start the season. Expect both Mize and Jobe to be in the rotation to start the season.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.