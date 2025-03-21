Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on P Kenta Maeda

When the 2025 season begins, Kenta Maeda will almost certainly be on the Opening Day roster, but he will not be one of the team’s starting pitchers… at least for now. On Friday, while speaking to reporters, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch revealed that Maeda will start off the season in the bullpen.

Kenta Maeda: By the Numbers

Maeda, who is now 36, originally signed with the Tigers following his 2023 season with the Twins. He pitched in 29 games (17 starts) for the Tigers in 2024. During those games, he was 3-7 with a 6.09 ERA (1.308 WHIP). He posted 96 strikeouts and 31 walks in 112.1 innings of work.

Bottom Line

With both Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe pitching well so far in Spring Training, it does not come as much of a surprise at all that the Tigers have decided that Maeda will come out of the pen to start the season. Expect both Mize and Jobe to be in the rotation to start the season.