The Detroit Tigers were forced to postpone Friday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, as the rain decided it would not let up enough to play the game. Instead, the Tigers and Orioles will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Comerica Park. Prior to the game, the Tigers announced a flurry of roster moves, including moving SP Matt Manning on the 60-day injured list and placing OF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day IL.

Key Points

The Detroit Tigers postponed their Friday night game against the Baltimore Orioles due to rain and will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers announced several roster moves before the doubleheader, including placing OF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder sprain and transferring SP Matt Manning to the 60-day IL.

The injuries are a setback for the Tigers, with Manning unable to return until June 11 and Carpenter diagnosed with a mild AC joint sprain.

Detroit Tigers announce flurry of roster move prior to double-dip vs. Orioles

Here are the moves the Detroit Tigers announced just moments ago:

Placed OF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 28, with a right shoulder sprain.

Named UTIL Zack Short as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader

Selected INF Andy Ibáñez from Triple-A Toledo *To make room for Ibáñez on the 40-man roster

RHP Matt Manning was transferred to the 60-day injured list

Bottom Line: The injury bug strikes again

This is a tough break for Kerry Carpenter, Matt Manning, and the Tigers. With Manning being placed on the 60-day IL, he will not be eligible to return to the team until June 11. As far as Carpenter goes, the good news is that he has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 sprain of the AC joint, which is the mildest form of the sprain.