Detroit Tigers announce flurry of roster moves as deadline passes

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is still a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Unfortunately, he will not be pitching for a while as the Tigers announced on Wednesday that they have placed Skubal on the 15 day injured list with arm fatigue.

Here are the moves the Tigers made just moments ago.

*Placed LHP Tarik Skubal on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2, with left arm fatigue

*Reinstated RHP Wily Peralta from the 15-day IL

*Optioned INF Zack Short to Triple A Toledo

*Recalled OF Daz Cameron from Triple A Toledo

— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 3, 2022

