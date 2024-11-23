Detroit Tigers Announce Flurry of Roster Moves for 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers made a series of roster moves on Thursday as they begin to shape their roster for the 2025 season.
- The Tigers agreed to terms with infielder Andy Ibáñez and utility player Zach McKinstry, avoiding arbitration with both players. This ensures both will remain with the team for the upcoming season, providing key depth in the infield and utility roles.
- The Tigers also made a move to strengthen their pitching staff, claiming left-handed reliever Bailey Horn off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. Horn, who turns 27 in January, was solid for Triple-A Worcester in 2024, posting a 2.15 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 29 innings. He’ll look to make an impact with the Tigers in 2025.
- In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated right-handed pitcher Wilmer Flores for assignment. Flores, who has been with the team in recent years, will now await further decisions about his future with the organization.
- Additionally, the Tigers declined to tender contracts to right-handed pitchers Wilmer Flores, Eddys Leonard, Ricky Vanasco, and Brendan White. These players will not return for the 2025 season as the team focuses on bolstering its roster for the future.
With these moves, the Tigers’ 40-man roster is now full, setting the stage for further roster decisions as they move forward into the 2025 season.