Detroit Tigers Announce Flurry Of Roster Moves In Advance Of Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers announced multiple roster moves on Monday
The Detroit Tigers have announced several roster changes, including placing infielder Javier Báez on the medical emergency/bereavement list. In a series of corresponding moves, the Tigers have optioned left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas to Triple-A Toledo and recalled catcher Dillon Dingler (#38) and infielder Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo.
Additionally, the Tigers have selected left-handed pitcher Bryan Sammons (#62) from Triple-A Toledo. To make room for Sammons on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Casey Mize has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
These adjustments come as the Tigers navigate their roster needs and ensure they have the necessary depth and talent to compete as the season goes on.