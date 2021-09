The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of their final home stand of the season, playing a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox. And they’ve announced a game time change for tomorrow’s matchup.

The game time has been moved from it’s original 6:40 start time to 1:10 PM EST thanks to expected inclement weather. Per the Tigers official Twitter feed:

Update on tomorrow's game vs. the White Sox: pic.twitter.com/mxqqvuAjA0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 20, 2021