Detroit Tigers Announce Jason Benetti To Host ‘Hits and Giggles’ Charity Comedy Night





The Detroit Tigers are blending sports and humor with their upcoming charity event, “Hits and Giggles.”

In a unique blend of sports and entertainment, the Detroit Tigers have announced “Hits and Giggles,” a charity comedy night that will be hosted by Jason Benetti, set to take place on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Detroit House of Comedy. This event promises to be a memorable evening as members of the Tigers team join forces with professional comedians to deliver a night full of laughter for a good cause.

An Evening of Laughter and Charity With the Detroit Tigers

“Hits and Giggles” will be hosted by Jason Benetti, the Tigers’ new TV play-by-play announcer. Known for his engaging commentary, Benetti will be joined on stage by unnamed Tigers players and professional comedians, all coming together to support charitable causes close to the franchise’s heart.

The event aims to raise funds for the Detroit Tigers Foundation, the franchise’s dedicated charitable organization, and the Children’s Center art therapy program. The latter is a local nonprofit committed to improving youth mental health through creative expression. Proceeds from the night will go directly to these causes, making the event not just a fun evening but also a meaningful one.

Jason's got jokes! 😂



Join us for the Hits & Giggles Comedy Show, hosted by @jasonbenetti, benefiting the Detroit Tigers Foundation and @ChildrenCtr on July 11: https://t.co/VBzjgqiFBX pic.twitter.com/MXRGPnOZdB — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 11, 2024

Ticket Options and Entertainment

Tickets for the event come in two tiers. Standard tickets are priced at $350, offering guests all-inclusive food and drinks during the show, along with admission to the after-show event. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the VIP package is available for $500. VIP guests will enjoy a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m., where they can meet players and receive Tigers memorabilia.

To ensure the exclusivity of the performances, no cell phones will be permitted during the event. Attendees will be required to lock their phones in special pouches, ensuring the comedians and players can perform without the distraction of recording devices.

Following the comedy show, the entertainment will continue with “Extra Innings” on Columbia Street at 9:00 p.m., weather permitting. This after-show event promises more fun and the opportunity for fans to mingle in a festive atmosphere.

A Unique Blend of Sports and Entertainment

This innovative event reflects the Detroit Tigers’ commitment to engaging with their community in new and creative ways. By combining the worlds of sports and comedy, the Tigers offer fans a chance to see their favorite players in a completely different light. Jason Benetti, who called the Tigers’ Opening Day game at Comerica Park earlier this year, is expected to bring his charismatic presence to the comedy stage, enhancing the night’s entertainment.

The “Hits and Giggles” comedy night is more than just a charity event; it’s an opportunity for the Tigers’ family and fans to come together in support of important causes while enjoying an evening of laughter and camaraderie.

Join the Fun

If you’re looking to support the Detroit Tigers and local charities while enjoying a unique night out, “Hits and Giggles” is the event to attend. With its blend of humor, sports, and philanthropy, this comedy night is set to be a highlight of the summer in Detroit.

For more information on tickets and event details, visit the Detroit Tigers website and secure your spot for a night of fun and giving back to the community.