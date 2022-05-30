Kody Clemens called up from Triple-A by Detroit Tigers

It looks as though the MLB debut of one particular Detroit Tigers prospect could be forthcoming. The team has called up second baseman Kody Clemens from their Triple A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens:

A.J. Hinch just scratched Robbie Grossman’s name out of today’s lineup card. And wrote in Kody Clemens, who is on the way to Detroit. Grossman left yesterday’s game with neck spasms. Clemens should make his MLB debut in the next couple days. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 30, 2022

Of course, Clemens is the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Roger Clemens, and was selected by the Tigers with the 79th overall pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. So far in 2022, he’s amassed a .283 average with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 27 runs and three stolen bases in 184 at-bats for Toledo.

The move was made necessary by the team placing Robbie Grossman on the 10-Day IL with a neck injury.

In a corresponding move, OF Robbie Grossman has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain. https://t.co/jNnd3D1YsM — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 30, 2022

Kody Clemens will want to follow in his father’s legendary footsteps

“Detroit’s treated me really well over my four years that I’ve been with them, and I’m super happy to be with them,” Clemens said earlier in the year. “I was so excited for them to put me on the 40-man. To hear that news was really great for me in my career.”

The Tigers host the division rival Minnesota Twins this afternoon at Comerica Park starting at 1:10 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

