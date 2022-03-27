Detroit Tigers announce lineup for Spring Training matchup vs. Orioles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Florida.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera, Spencer Torkelson, and Riley Greene are all getting the day off.

Tyler Alexander will be on the bump for the Tigers.

Take a look.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. EST, can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.