Detroit Tigers announce makeup date for matchup vs. San Francisco Giants

The Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants were set to play the finale of a three-game series on Sunday, April 16th, 2023, at Comerica Park in Detroit. However, due to inclement weather, the game was postponed for over 5 1/2 hours before the official announcement was made. The Tigers have now announced that the postponed game will be made up on July 24th, 2023, but the exact time of the game has not yet been determined. Following the announcement, the Tigers released a statement.

Key Points

The Tigers and Giants postponed their game on Sunday due to inclement weather

The game will be made up on July 24th, 2023

The time of the makeup game has not yet been determined

Fans who purchased tickets for the postponed game can use them for the makeup game

The Tigers released a statement for fans who were at Comerica Park today

Detroit Tigers release statement following postponement of gave vs. San Francisco Giants

After finally announcing that the game had been postponed, the Tigers released the following statement:

“We thank fans for their patience. In the next few days, the Tigers will be reaching out to everyone who was in attendance at Comerica Park during our delay to offer complimentary tickets to a future game.”

Bottom Line: Nice gesture by the Tigers

The announcement of the makeup date for the postponed Tigers vs. Giants game is significant because it allows fans who purchased tickets to attend the rescheduled game on July 24th. The Tigers' offer of complimentary tickets to those who attended the delayed game shows their commitment to fan satisfaction and appreciation.