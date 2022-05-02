in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers announce multiple roster moves prior to series vs. Pirates

The Tigers roster is now at 26

Prior to their upcoming 2-game series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Detroit Tigers announced a couple of roster moves.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announce the following moves.

*Placed LHP Tyler Alexander on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 30, with a left elbow sprain

*Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment

With these moves, the Tigers roster is now at the limit of 26 players.

