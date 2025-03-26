Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025

We know for sure which players made the cut for the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster, and there is a pretty big surprise.

The countdown is over. The Detroit Tigers will officially begin their 2025 campaign on Thursday night under the lights at Dodger Stadium, where they’ll take on the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. With the season opener on the doorstep, the team finalized and released its Opening Day roster earlier today — and there are a few notable surprises.

Starting Rotation Anchored by Skubal

As expected, left-hander Tarik Skubal will lead the rotation, followed by Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson, Casey Mize, and rookie phenom Jackson Jobe. Mize and Jobe each impressed during spring camp, and both earned their spots after strong performances — particularly Mize, who bounced back from injury with a dominant Grapefruit League showing.

Bullpen Surprise: Jason Foley Excluded

One of the biggest shocks came from the bullpen. Jason Foley, who locked down 28 saves as the club’s primary closer in 2024, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Despite a spotless walk rate and 10 strikeouts this spring, concerns over his decreased velocity ultimately led to the decision.

The Tigers’ bullpen now includes: Beau Brieske, Will Vest, Tyler Holton, Tommy Kahnle, John Brebbia, Brenan Hanifee, Brant Hurter, and Kenta Maeda, who will begin the year in a long-relief role.

Position Players Set, Dingler Makes Roster

Behind the plate, Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler will handle catching duties. Dingler’s inclusion marks a big moment for the young backstop, who edged his way onto the roster after a strong camp.

The infield group features a mix of youth and experience: Javier Baez, Andy Ibañez, Colt Keith, Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney, Spencer Torkelson, and newly acquired Gleyber Torres.

In the outfield, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Manuel Margot will carry the bulk of the workload, with Ryan Kreidler also making the cut. The absence of Parker Meadows, due to a nerve issue in his throwing arm, remains a key loss — he’s not expected back until late May at the earliest.

The 2025 Tigers enter the season with playoff expectations and a balanced roster. Now, all eyes turn to Los Angeles as the journey officially begins.