Detroit Tigers announce pair of roster moves prior to 2nd game vs. Rays

The Detroit Tigers dropped the opening game of their four-game series last night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park; an error from shortstop Javier Baez opened the door for Tampa to post two unearned runs on the board en route to a 6-2 victory. With the setback, the Detroit Tigers dropped to 42-65 so far in the forgettable 2022 MLB campaign.

Prior to tonight’s second game of the series, they’ve announced a pair of roster moves. In the first place, they designated RHP Derek Law for assignment. And in a corresponding move, they’ve selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from their Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens.

Embed from Getty Images

Law, who had been selected to the Tigers roster recently, had gotten into two games with the Tigers this weekend, giving up a walk along with two strikeouts. Meanwhile, Garcia started last week against the Toronto Blue Jays as a COVID-19 substitute, lasting 3 2/3 innings while allowing three hits and two runs. In 31 games with the Mud Hens this season, Garcia has posted a 2.90 ERA in 40 1/3 innings of work.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Designated RHP Derek Law for

assignment *Selected RHP Bryan Garcia from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 5, 2022

The Detroit Tigers will look to get their offense on track

The Tigers will be looking to get their lackluster offense back on track tonight as their series against Tampa continues.

“We haven’t swung the bat very well,” manager A.J. Hinch said last night after his team’s defeat. “It’s just not a good night offensively, and it’s been a rough go of it for a majority of the season, so it is difficult when you give a team more outs than they deserve. But you’re not going to win games 1-0, 2-0, so you can make an error or two, but you still got to swing the bat.”

Please enable JavaScript Miguel Cabrera

“We swung the bats well,” Daz Cameron said. “The pitcher made some good pitches in the zone to get some hitters out. We came away short there, but we’re in a good spot with where we need to be scoring runs and having good at-bats.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

