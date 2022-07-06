On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to finish what they started when they host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

If the Tigers are able to pull off the victory, they will complete a rare 4-game sweep over the Guardians.

During Tuesday’s game, the Tigers lost another pitcher to an injury as RHP Wily Peralta was forced to leave with what the team called a ‘left hamstring spasm’ at the time.

Following the game, A.J. Hinch said that Peralta was likely to end up on the injured list.

Detroit Tigers announce pair of roster moves prior to finale vs. Guardians

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers announced that they have placed Wily Peralta on the 15-day injured list.

As a corresponding move, they have recalled RHP Will Vest from Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers announced the following roster moves: *Placed RHP Wily Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. *Recalled RHP Will Vest from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 6, 2022

Vest, who had pitched well for the Tigers this season, was optioned down to Toledo after Monday’s doubleheader so that they could purchase the contract of Drew Hutchinson to start Tuesday’s game.

It was a move that A.J. Hinch said was hard to make.

“I hate it for him,” Hinch said on Tuesday. “I told him he didn’t deserve it. He should be considered a Major League reliever. He’s been a pro.”

Vest spent three years in the Detroit Tigers Minor League system before he was poached by the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 Rule 5 Draft. He then returned to Detroit last July and was sent to Toledo, where he pitched the rest of the season for the Mud Hens.

