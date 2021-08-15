Detroit Tigers announce pair of roster moves prior to finale vs. Indians

by

The Detroit Tigers will look to take another series when they host the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Tigers announced they have officially designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment and selected RHP Drew Hutchinson from Triple-A Toledo.

Hutchinson, who will wear No. 40, will be the Tigers starting pitcher on Sunday.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.