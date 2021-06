Sharing is caring!

We knew it was coming but tonight’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros has been postponed due to rain.

Instead, they will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers have announced that Casey Mize will start Game 1 while Wily Peralta will get the nod in Game 2.

Stay dry out there!

