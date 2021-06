Sharing is caring!

With Tuesday night’s game official postponed due to inclement weather, the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Tigers have announced the starting pitchers for tomorrow’s double dip and as you can see, Jose Urena will start Game 1 while Wily Peralta will get the nod in Game 2.

Tomorrow’s #Tigers probable starters: Game one – RHP José Ureña

Game two – RHP Wily Peralta — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 30, 2021