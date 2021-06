Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers put the finishing touches on their sweep of the Kansas City Royals this afternoon, winning a close 6-5 contest.

Afterwards, the team announced a roster move in anticipation of Matt Manning’s arrival.

They’ve optioned Miguel Del Pozo to Triple-A Toledo:

Following today’s game, the Tigers optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Triple A Toledo. Prior to tomorrow’s game, RHP Matt Manning is scheduled to be recalled from Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 16, 2021