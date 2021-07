Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers had just put the finishing touches on their 5th straight victory tonight at Comerica Park when it was announced that a roster move had been made.

They’ve officially optioned reliever Alex Lange to their Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, and will be calling up Matt Manning to start tomorrow’s third game of the series vs. Texas:

Alex Lange optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Matt Manning is starting Wednesday's game. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 21, 2021