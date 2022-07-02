Detroit Tigers announce roster move forcing prospect to make MLB debut

Following the Detroit Tigers‘ epic 4-3 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, the team made a roster move that will force a prospect to make his MLB debut.

The Tigers have announced that they are placing SP Rony Garcia on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder soreness.

Taking Garcia’s place in the rotation, at least for a game, will be prospect Garrett Hill.

ony Garcia placed on 15-day IL with right shoulder soreness. Garrett Hill will fill his rotation spot and make his MLB debut as a starter in Monday’s doubleheader vs. Cleveland. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 2, 2022

Garrett Hill, according to MLB.com, is the Detroit Tigers No. 23 ranked prospect.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Hill has spent his professional career in the Minor Leagues.

So far this season, he is 4-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 15 starts. During those starts, Hill has struck out a whopping 98 hitters while walking 25 in 69.2 innings of work.

