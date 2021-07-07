Detroit Tigers announce roster move in midst of game vs. Rangers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a battle against the Texas Rangers, but that isn’t keeping the team from making a personnel move.

RHP Alex Lange, who had landed on the IL in mid-June with a shoulder strain, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

He along with LHP Derek Holland will began rehab assignments tonight with the Mud Hens:

RHP Alex Lange has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 7, 2021