Detroit Tigers announce roster move prior to game vs. Angels

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have announced a roster move prior to their third game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim tonight.

They’ve placed INF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL thanks to an injured left finger tendon, and have recalled Isaac Paredes from Triple-A Toledo:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.