Detroit Tigers announce roster move prior to game vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers have announced a roster move prior to their third game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim tonight.

They’ve placed INF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL thanks to an injured left finger tendon, and have recalled Isaac Paredes from Triple-A Toledo:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Tigers placed INF Niko Goodrum on the 10-day injured list with a left finger tendon injury. Additionally, INF Isaac Paredes has been recalled from Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 19, 2021