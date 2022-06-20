Detroit Tigers announce roster move prior to series vs. Boston

The Detroit Tigers have themselves back-to-back wins after their offense caught fire against the Texas Rangers, scoring a combined 21 runs in their two wins of Saturday and yesterday afternoon. They’re now 26-40 in 2022, but a perfect 2-0 since the addition of highly touted prospect Riley Greene to the lineup.

After yesterday’s win, the Tigers announced a roster move with the pending return of Jeimer Candelario. Starting pitcher Drew Hutchison, who went 4.2 innings with two walks and one strikeout, has been designated for assignment.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Al Avila is RUINING the Detroit Tigers

Ahead of tonight’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, the Tigers confirmed that Candelario was indeed returning from the 10-Day Injured List:

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Designated RHP Drew Hutchison for assignment

*Reinstated INF Jeimer Candelario from the 10-day injured list — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 20, 2022

Jeimer Candelario is back for the Tigers tonight

Candelario makes his return after injuring his shoulder while diving for a fly ball. And the Tigers will be hoping that he’ll improve his offensive numbers, as he was hitting .181 (.555 OPS) with five home runs in 195 plate appearances prior to getting hurt.

Here’s what manager A.J. Hinch had to say about Hutchison’s demotion following yesterday’s game:

“For Hutch, I think we were somewhat unfair to him on two fronts,” Hinch explained. “One one, asking him to start having not been stretched out that much, and we didn’t give him a ton of opportunities in the minors to do that. We asked him to come up here and make a couple of spot starts, and then when he does well, after the game we’re going to DFA him to go down to 13 and 13. He got a little unlucky with the roster spot. Maybe he can come back if he clears and be the 27th man in some double-headers coming up.”

“He’s a veteran guy, he can pitch at this level,” Hinch continued. “Nothing spooks him, he’s good in the bullpen, and he’s reliable to get us into the middle part of the game. He was part of the win today, but unfortunately, I had to deliver him some bad news.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

