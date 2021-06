Sharing is caring!

Beginning on Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game set at Comerica Park.

Prior to the game, the Tigers announced that INF Jeimer Candelario has been placed on the bereavement list, while INF Isaac Paredes has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

