Detroit Tigers announce roster move prior to series vs. Twins

If you checked your phone to see what time the Detroit Tigers play today, you probably noticed that they have Friday off, which is very rare.

Instead, the Tigers’ next game will be on Saturday when they begin a 2-game series at Comerica Park against the Minnesota Twins.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that they have optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Triple-A Toledo.

As noted, a corresponding move will be made prior to Saturday’s game against the Twins.

