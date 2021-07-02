Detroit Tigers announce roster move prior to series with White Sox

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off a double-header sweep of the Indians in Cleveland, and they’re now turning their attention to another division foe in the Chicago White Sox.

Prior to their series which kicks off tonight, the team announced that they’ve reinstated Erasmo Ramirez from the IL, while Miguel Del Pozo was optioned to Toledo:

