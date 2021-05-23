Detroit Tigers announce roster moves after loss to Royals

The Detroit Tigers lost a heartbreaker earlier this afternoon, dropping a 3-2 walk-off decision to the division rival Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the 9th inning at Kauffman Stadium.

Soon afterwards, the team announced a couple of roster moves.

Struggling outfielder JaCoby Jones has been optioned to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, while Victor Reyes will be brought up:

