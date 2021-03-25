Detroit Tigers announce roster moves as Opening Day approaches

Sharing is caring!

If you can believe it, we’re less than a week from Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park. The Tigers will take on the Cleveland Indians on April 1 starting at 1:00 PM EST.

And we’re getting a better idea of what the final roster will consist of.

The Tigers have announced that they’ve optioned infielder Isaac Paredes and catcher Jake Rogers to the Toledo Mud Hens:

The Tigers have optioned C Jake Rogers and INF Isaac Paredes to Triple A Toledo. Detroit has 37 players remaining in Major League camp. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 25, 2021

With Wilson Ramos slated for the starting catcher’s role, skipper A.J. Hinch stated that Grayson Greiner has had the most consistent performance in Spring Training for the backup role:

“I’ve been very happy with his overall package,” manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday. “He’s been the most consistent of any of the guys that have been vying for that backup job. I want our catchers, specifically the backup guys, to understand we need that (offensive) production, but you can’t mess up your catching. You can’t lose me the game by not being prepared behind the plate. He’s very equipped to handle that job.”

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –