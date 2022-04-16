in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to matchup vs. Royals

The Tigers can win their first series of the season

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will look to win their first series of the 2022 season when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to the game, the Tigers announced the following roster moves:

*Selected RHP Wily Peralta from Triple-A Toledo.
*To make room for Peralta on the 40-man roster, RHP Bryan Garcia has been designated for assignment.

In addition, following Friday night’s game, the Tigers optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo.

