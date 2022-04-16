Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to matchup vs. Royals

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will look to win their first series of the 2022 season when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to the game, the Tigers announced the following roster moves:

*Selected RHP Wily Peralta from Triple-A Toledo. *To make room for Peralta on the 40-man roster, RHP Bryan Garcia has been designated for assignment.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Selected RHP Wily Peralta from Triple A Toledo.

*To make room for Peralta on the 40-man roster, RHP Bryan Garcia has been designated for assignment. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 16, 2022

In addition, following Friday night’s game, the Tigers optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo.

Following tonight’s game, the Tigers optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple A Toledo. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to tomorrow’s game. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 16, 2022

Yesterday’s Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Friday 4/15/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we’re going to share that information with you.

Yesterday’s lineups are listed below.

As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you can do your own in-depth research as well as see our algorithm’s daily recommendations. Don’t forget that we’ve got daily fantasy baseball content being published each day, too — we’re here to help you win.

Click here to see what the perfect daily lineups looked like for Friday.