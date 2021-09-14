Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to series vs. Brewers

by

The Detroit Tigers are getting set for a short two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they’ve announced a series of roster moves prior to tonight’s game at Comerica Park.

They’ve placed RHP José Cisnero on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow laceration. In his stead, they’ve recalled RHP Jason Foley from the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens:

For Foley, it will be his third stint with the Tigers this season

