Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to series vs. Twins

by

The Detroit Tigers are limping home after an abysmal road swing that saw their record drop to a ghastly 9-23. For you math wizards out there, that’s a .281 winning percentage.

They open a series tonight at Comerica Park against the division rival Minnesota Twins, and have made a few roster moves before their three-game set begins.

Catcher Wilson Ramos, who left yesterday’s game against Boston with an injury, has been placed on the 10-day IL with a lumbar spine strain; Jake Rogers has been brought up. Meanwhile, Buck Farmer has been DFA’d, with Erasmo Ramirez coming up from Toledo.

Detroit will get underway against Minnesota tonight in the Motor City beginning at 7:10 PM EST.

