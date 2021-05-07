Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to series vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are limping home after an abysmal road swing that saw their record drop to a ghastly 9-23. For you math wizards out there, that’s a .281 winning percentage.

They open a series tonight at Comerica Park against the division rival Minnesota Twins, and have made a few roster moves before their three-game set begins.

Catcher Wilson Ramos, who left yesterday’s game against Boston with an injury, has been placed on the 10-day IL with a lumbar spine strain; Jake Rogers has been brought up. Meanwhile, Buck Farmer has been DFA’d, with Erasmo Ramirez coming up from Toledo.

#Tigers make moves: – RHP Erasmo Ramirez to MLB

– RHP Buck Farmer designated for assignment

– C Wilson Ramos to 10-day IL with lumbar spine strain

– C Jake Rogers to MLB — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 7, 2021

Detroit will get underway against Minnesota tonight in the Motor City beginning at 7:10 PM EST.