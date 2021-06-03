Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to series vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for a series against the division rival Chicago White Sox, and they’ve announced a few roster moves.

To begin with, Victor Reyes has been placed on the 10-day DL. Meanwhile, OF Derek Hill has been brought back up from Triple-A Toledo:

Victor Reyes to the 10-day injured list with a left intercostal back strain. Derek Hill is coming up from Triple-A Toledo to replace him. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 3, 2021

TOnight’s game will begin at 8:10 PM EST from Chicago’s South Side.