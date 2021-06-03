Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to series vs. White Sox

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for a series against the division rival Chicago White Sox, and they’ve announced a few roster moves.

To begin with, Victor Reyes has been placed on the 10-day DL. Meanwhile, OF Derek Hill has been brought back up from Triple-A Toledo:

TOnight’s game will begin at 8:10 PM EST from Chicago’s South Side.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.