Detroit Tigers announce roster moves

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back into the win column tonight as they kick off a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to tonight’s opener, they’ve announced a few roster moves. First, Isaac Paredes has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Additionally, Michael Fulmer has been reinstated from the injured list:

Tonight’s game against the Royals will begin at 8:10 EST.

