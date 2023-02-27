Detroit Tigers announce schedule changes for 2023

Inside the Article:
On Monday evening, the Detroit Tigers will play their third Grapefruit League game of Spring Training when they hit the road to take on the New York Yankees. Prior to that matchup, the Tigers announced a couple of changes to their 2023 schedule. As you can see below, the following changes have been made:
- Sat., April 8 vs. Boston Red Sox – new game time is 4:10 p.m.
- Sat., August 5 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – new game time is 1:10 p.m.
Why the Detroit Tigers changed two game times
Following the schedule changes being announced, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News explained why the changes were necessary.
- April 8 changed because Red Wings game being moved to 1 pm by ABC/ESPN.
- Aug. 8 changed for Summerslam at Ford Field and Madonna at LCA that evening.
