Detroit Tigers announce series of roster moves

The Detroit Tigers return to action today (weather permitting) with a double header against the Minnesota Twins, and have announced a series of roster moves.
The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:
*Optioned INF Willi Castro to Triple A Toledo
*Designated OF Nomar Mazara for assignment
*Recalled OF Derek Hill & INF Isaac Paredes from Triple A Toledo
*Named LHP Miguel Del Pozo as the 27th man for today's doubleheader
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 16, 2021
Today’s first game is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST.