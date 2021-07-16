Detroit Tigers announce series of roster moves

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers return to action today (weather permitting) with a double header against the Minnesota Twins, and have announced a series of roster moves.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Optioned INF Willi Castro to Triple A Toledo *Designated OF Nomar Mazara for assignment *Recalled OF Derek Hill & INF Isaac Paredes from Triple A Toledo *Named LHP Miguel Del Pozo as the 27th man for today's doubleheader — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 16, 2021

Today’s first game is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST.