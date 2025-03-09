Detroit Tigers Announce Six Roster Moves Following Win Over Pirates

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers moved to their spring training record to 7-7 after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in Lakeland, Florida. Following the game, the Tigers announced six roster moves, including sending Matt Manning to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers Announce Roster Moves

Following the conclusion of the game, the Tigers announced the following six foster moves:

*Optioned RHPs Chase Lee, Matt Manning, Tyler Mattison and Tyler Owens to Triple-A Toledo.

*Assigned RHPs Ryan Miller and Ricky Vanasco to minor league camp.

Bottom Line

Following the flurry of roster moves, the Tigers major league camp is now down to 51 players. The Tigers’ next spring training matchup will take place on Monday afternoon, on the road, against the New York Yankees.