Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 3-game sweep of the New York Yankees but they will not get a break as they begin a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that Tyler Alexander will get the start tomorrow against the Brewers.

Tigers announce LHP Tyler Alexander will start tomorrow against the Brewers — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 31, 2021