Detroit Tigers announce starting pitcher for series finale vs. White Sox

It wasn’t exactly the greatest pitching day in the history of the Detroit Tigers this afternoon against the Chicago White Sox, who blasted their hosts for 13 hits and 15 runs.

The Tigers walked 11 Chicago batters and also hit two more during the 15-2 setback at Comerica Park in front of the largest crowd of the 2021 season.

Shortly after the game, the Tigers announced that Kyle Funkhouser will be making his first career start in tomorrow’s series finale:

Funkhouser has a 5.03 career ERA with a 1-1 record.