Detroit Tigers announce starting pitchers for Sunday’s doubleheader vs. Reds

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers announced that Saturday’s game vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather and that the same two teams will play a straight 7-inning doubleheader beginning at 12:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

The Tigers also announced their starting pitchers for Sunday’s games and you may be disappointed to know that one of those pitchers will not be No. 1 prospect, Casey Mize.

Instead, the Tigers will run out RHP Rony Garcia in Game 1 and LHP Daniel Norris will make his 2020 debut in Game 2.

With Saturday’s game being postponed along with rain expected in the forecast for Sunday, coupled with the chance that the Tigers upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals in jeopardy because of positive COVID-19 tests, it is not much of a surprise that Mize did not get the call.

That’s ok, we are patient!