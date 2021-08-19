Detroit Tigers announce taxi squad players for upcoming series vs. Blue Jays

by

Following their game on Thursday against the Angels, the Detroit Tigers will travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays in a 3-game series.

The Tigers have announced that Derek Hill, Jake Robson, Will Vest, Alex Lange, and Juan Centeno will travel to Toronto as part of their taxi squad. The hope is that Hill will return from the injured list this weekend.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.